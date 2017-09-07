Home Kentucky Kentucky State Parks Offer Florida Residents Discounts During Hurricane Irma September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky State Parks are offering discount to Florida residents who are looking for a place to stay to avoid Hurricane Irma. Guests with a Florida driver’s license will receive 25% off the regular rate to stay in rooms and cottages through Tuesday, September 12th.

The Kentucky State Parks have 17 resort parks that feature lodges, restaurants, and recreational activities. Most resorts also have cottages. Also, the park system operates 30 campgrounds across the Bluegrass.

For more information, visit Kentucky Parks. If you are interested in this offer, you can call the park to make a reservation. Mention the code PR25 and you must show your Florida driver’s license when you check in.

