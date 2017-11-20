Home Kentucky Kentucky State Parks to Host Events for Holiday Season November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Kentucky State Parks will be hosting several events this holiday season. John James Audubon State Park in Henderson and Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park in Dawson Springs are among the list of parks hosting holiday events.

There will be decorations, candlelight tours, special meals, entertainment, and other unique events.

John James Audubon State Park will host three events, including a Holiday Open House, Little Rembrandts-Reindeer on Canvas, and Holiday Ornaments.

The Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park will also host a couple events, including Santa Visit and Gift Shop Open House and a Christmas Eve buffet.

To see a list of all the parks hosting events, visit Kentucky State Parks – Holiday Events.

All of the resort parks will be open for lodging seven days a week this winter. Many of the state resort parks will also hold New Year’s Eve parties and dinners on Sunday, December 31st.

To get more information, visit Kentucky State Parks.

