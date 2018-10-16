44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky State Democratic Nominee Bruce Kunze

October 16th, 2018 Campaign 2018

44News continues to bring in candidates, quiz them on the issues, then play back their unedited comments on air.

Today’s candidate is District 12 Kentucky State Representative Democratic Nominee Bruce Kunze.

Should Kentucky approve gambling on college basketball and other athletic events?

Should Kentucky raise taxes, cut benefits, or move to more of a 401k-style retirement program to ease its pension problems?

Would you support plans to legalize marijuana in Kentucky for either medical or recreational purposes?

