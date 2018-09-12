Kentucky State Democratic Candidate Joy Gray Answers Questions

With Election Day less than two months away, 44News continues to ask candidates specific questions, then air those responses unedited on our newscast.

Today we are talking with Kentucky State Representative District Seven Democratic Candidate Joy Gray.

Would you support or oppose efforts to legalize marijuana in Kentucky for either medical or recreational purposes?



Should Kentucky cut benefits, increase taxes, or move to a more of a 401K-style retirement system to ease its pension problems?



Should Kentucky approve sports gambling on college basketball games and other athletic events?

Comments

comments