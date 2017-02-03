Kentucky Sportsman’s Show Comes To Owensboro

Scuba diving, fishing and everything outdoors…it can all be found at the Kentucky Sportman’s Show this weekend. The three-day event will include more than 60 seminars and demonstrations inside the Owensboro Convention Center.

On Friday night, attendees will have the chance to participate in the “Firearm Frenzy,” where one gun from Whittaker’s Guns will be given away every 30 minutes. Saturday there will be seminars and demonstrations along with giveaways throughout the day and wing eating contests. Sunday will be focused on youth seminars and prizes, such as duck calls, given away to the first 100 kids under the age of 12.

Tickets are available at the event for $8.00. There are $3.00 discount vouchers that you can get from any Academy Sports stores in Owensboro, Evansville, Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, and Louisville.

For more information, visit Kentucky Sportsman Show.













