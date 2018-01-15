Kentucky Sportman’s Show Returning to Owensboro

The Kentucky Sportsman’s Show is returning to Owensboro, February 2th through the 4th, 2018 and will feature “all things” outdoors. The event will showcase exhibitors, demonstrations, seminars and interactive activities.

Along with these presentations, attendees will be able to learn from a wide array of seminars presented at three staging areas throughout the three days of the event.

Some of the main attractions include Splash Dogs Dock Diving competition and Firearm Frenzy Friday which will be held Friday. Saturday will consist of giveaways and Sunday is youth day.

There will be an $8 admission at the door however, kids 12 and under are free. $3 of coupons will be available at sponsors.

Tickets are available now online here: Owensboro Tickets or the Owensboro Convention Center.

For more information, visit Kentucky Sportsman Show.

