Kentucky Senate Votes Unanimously to Strengthen Rape and Molestation Laws February 26th, 2018

The Kentucky Senate unanimously passed legislation that would strengthen the state’s existing rape and sodomy laws. The measure known as Senate Bill 109 passed unanimously.

It amends current law to expand the legal definition of sexual intercourse for the crimes of rape and sodomy. The vote came minutes after honoring the first woman to file a police complaint against former USA gymnastics team physician Larry Nassar.

Lawmakers say the bill ensures the sexual acts Nassar committed in Michigan would be considered rape under Kentucky law.

SB 109 now goes to the House for consideration.

