Kentucky Senate Passes Measure That Reduces Annual Mine Inspections

March 14th, 2017 Kentucky

The Kentucky Senate passed a measure that changes the underground mine inspection process to improve miner safety and lessen injuries on the job. House Bill 384 will reduce the number of required annual inspections, in exchange for allowing the Department of Mine Safety to use inspection resources for actual safety measures, such as correcting human error.

Behavioral issues, or human error, are responsible for 94% of underground mine injuries.

Supporters hope this will improve the safety of mining jobs statewide.

