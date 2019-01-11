Home Kentucky Kentucky Senate Approves Bill to Shift Power to Hire Principals January 11th, 2019 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

The Kentucky Senate passes a bill that would give district superintendents the authority to select school principals.

The bill would transfer that power away from school-based decision-making councils. Under the new plan, the councils would serve an advisory role in selecting principals.

Supporters of the bill say superintendents who shoulder the responsibility for a district’s performance should have the authority to hire principals who lead schools.

Opponents say it would consolidate too much power in the hands of superintendents.

Senate Bill 3 passed with a 23 to 13 vote and now heads to the House.

