Kentucky Senate Approves Bike Safety Bill

The Kentucky state Senate passes a bill clarifying how drivers interact with bicyclists. The bill passed with a sweeping 36 to zero vote.

The bill would require drivers to keep vehicles at least 3-feet away from bicyclists anytime the try to pass someone on a bike. If that much space isn’t available, drivers must use reasonable caution when passing cyclists.

An amendment would prohibit cyclists from riding more than two abreast in a highway lane unless the roadway is marked for bicycle use.

House Bill 33 now goes back to the House so representatives can review the changes made by the Senate.

