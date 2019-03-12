Kentucky Sees Decline in Tabacco Sales to Minors

Kentucky is seeing a decline in retail sales of tobacco products to minors.

According to a report from the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, tobacco outlets showed 90.3 percent of retailers complied with the law barring tobacco and electronic nicotine device sales to anyone under the legal age.

Tobacco products included in the survey are cigarettes, smokeless tobacco, and e-cigarettes. The report says e-cigarettes had the highest percentage of violations; 14.3 percent compared to 10.6 percent for smokeless tobacco and 8 percent for cigarettes.

JUUL accounts for 70 percent of all e-cigarette sales in the U.S. and is a nicotine delivery system of choice among underage youth, according to the report.

