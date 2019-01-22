Kentucky to See Growth of Hemp Industry

The Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the department announced they’ve approved more than 1,000 applications to produce more than 4,200 acres of industrial hemp.

For decades hemp was banned due to its connection to marijuana but unlike marijuana, hemp has almost no THC which is the psychoactive compound that gives marijuana users a high.

Now that hemp has been removed from the list of federally banned substances, hemp could increase business in Kentucky.

In 2018, 210 licensed growers planted nearly 6,700 acres of the crop.

