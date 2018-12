Home Kentucky Kentucky Secretary of State Welcomes New Baby Boy December 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes welcomes a baby boy into the world just one day after Christmas.

Crawford “Ford” Case Grimes was delivered Wednesday morning around 8 a.m. weighing seven pounds three ounces.

Her husband Andrew says both Alison and the baby are doing well after the birth.

