Kentucky Secretary of State Replies to Congress Regarding Voter Fraud

Kentucky’s Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and Attorney General Andy Beshear received a letter from Congress regarding the integrity of the 2016 election. This letter comes amid concerns on possible voter fraud.

This letter requested information on, “…any individual who cast a vote who was legally prohibited from doing so,” and the location of those votes.

Secretary of State Grimes replied to Congress, saying she looks forward to the opportunity to provide information on claims of voter fraud. However, she informed Congress that she has no knowledge that the requested information exists.

