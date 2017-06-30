Home Kentucky Kentucky Secretary of State Refuses to Release Voter Information June 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes says she will not release voter information to a presidential commission.

In a statement, Grimes said the Commonwealth will not help a commission she calls “At best a waste of taxpayer money, and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts.”

The information requested includes names, addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, political affiliation, and voting history.

Comments

comments