Kentucky Secretary of State Refuses to Release Voter Information
Kentucky Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes says she will not release voter information to a presidential commission.
In a statement, Grimes said the Commonwealth will not help a commission she calls “At best a waste of taxpayer money, and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts.”
The information requested includes names, addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, political affiliation, and voting history.