44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Secretary of State Refuses to Release Voter Information

Kentucky Secretary of State Refuses to Release Voter Information

June 30th, 2017 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Kentucky Secretary of State, Alison Lundergan Grimes says she will not release voter information to a presidential commission.

In a statement, Grimes said the Commonwealth will not help a commission she calls “At best a waste of taxpayer money, and at worst an attempt to legitimize voter suppression efforts.”

The information requested includes names, addresses, social security numbers, birth dates, political affiliation, and voting history.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.