Kentucky School District Bill Signed Into Law

As bills came through the the 2017 General Assembly, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, has signed eight more bills into law.

One of these bills, Senate Bill 1, involves school accountability.

The new law will give more control to local school districts, requiring annual reviews of academic standards in KY schools.

This will give school districts the ability to improve student and teacher performance, making the districts accountable for graduation rates and college exam scores.

The new law will put responsibility in the hands of school districts in the state instead of the state itself.

