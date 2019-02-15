Kentucky Road Crews Keeping Roads Safe by Preparing for Snow

Kentucky crews have been fighting the wintry mix by pre-treating secondary and back roads since early Friday morning.

The main salt crews will hit the interstates and U.S. highways mid-afternoon once the snow hits to prepare for the afternoon and evening commute.

Pre-treatment began at 6 a.m. by spraying a fine powder of salt on secondary and back roads to make sure most roads have had some form of treatment before dark.

Officials say freezing temperatures can still cause issues on the roads despite the efforts.

Keith Todd, Public Information Officer of Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, says, “If you are planning on being out tonight, please be aware of what you’re getting into. Ice is something that’s really difficult for us to improve driving conditions when ice is involved.”

