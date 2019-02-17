Kentucky Road Closures

Due to rain fall over the past week, many roads in Kentucky are closed. The following list contains the most recent road closings according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Christian County

KY 1338/Collins Bridge Rd is OPEN

Daviess County

KY 298 is CLOSED at the 2 to 3mm- signs posted

KY 279 is CLOSED at 12 to 13mm- signs posted

KY 334/River Road is CLOSED at the 0 to 1.8mm at the Daviess-Hancock Co. Line- signs posted

Hancock County

KY 334/River Rd is CLOSED between the 11 and 15mm- signs posted

KY 3543 is CLOSED at the 0 and 1mm- signs posted

KY 334/River Rd is CLOSED at the 17 to 19mm- signs posted

KY 334/River Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 5mm- signs posted

KY 334/River Rd is CLOSED at the 6 to 7mm- signs posted

Hopkins County

KY 1221 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 1mm

KY 502 is OPEN at the 1 to 3mm

Henderson County

KY 136 is CLOSED at the 0 to 10mm- signs posted

KY 1574/White Rock Rd is CLOSED at the 0 to 3mm- signs posted

KY 3522/Ellis Park Connector under the Twin Bridges is CLOSED at the 0 to 1mm- signs posted

KY 811 is CLOSED at the 1 to 6mm in the Beals area- signs posted

KY 268 is CLOSED at the 3 to 8mm- signs posted

McLean County

KY 85 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 6.8mm at Sawmill Bridge

KY 1155 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm near Cypress Creek Bridge- signs posted

Muhlenberg County

KY 1379 is CLOSED between the 0 and 6mm- signs posted

KY 2590 is CLOSED at the 2 to 2.8mm- signs posted

Union County

KY 1452 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 1.9mm- signs posted

KY 1637 is CLOSED at the 0.0 to 2.9mm- signs posted

KY 667 is CLOSED at the 0 to 11.2mm- signs posted

KY 667 is CLOSED at the 11.2 to 16.5mm- signs posted

KY 871 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted

KY 1508 is CLOSED at the 3.3 to 5.8mm- signs posted

KY 923 is CLOSED at Cypress Creek near Sturgis- signs posted

Webster County

KY 132 has Water Over Road signs posted at the 0 to 0.6mm at the Webster-Crittenden County Line in the Fishtrap Area near Clay

KY 143 is CLOSED at the 4 to 5mm- signs posted

