Kentucky Residents to See Drop in Monthly Utility Charges October 5th, 2018

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) has authorized all but one of the programs proposed by numerous Kentucky utilities that reduce monthly charges for customers.

This authorization comes after a review of the costs, benefits and need for demand-side management (DSM) programs offered by Kentucky Utilities Co. and Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (KU/LG&E).

In an order issued today, the PSC found that while many of the DSM programs cost more than they save, they provide other benefits that justify their continuation.

The changes that have been approved will reduce the monthly DSM surcharge for a typical Kentucky Utilities residential customer by about $1.64, while a typical Louisville Gas & Electric residential electric customer will see the monthly surcharge decline by about 97 cents.

The order issued October 5th and other records in the case can be seen by clicking here.

