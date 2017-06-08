44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Residents May be Eligible to File Claim Against Cephalon

June 8th, 2017 Kentucky

Kentuckians could be eligible to file a claim against a pharmaceutical company. The Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear is encouraging resident who are eligible to file a claim and received funds from a more than $1 million settlement with Cephalon.

The settlement alleges Cephalon engaged in “pay for delay” conduct. This is when a drug company pays a generic competitor to delay putting its drug into the market and allows them to keep prices at artificially high levels. This is part of a multi-state investigation.

To date, 525 Kentuckians have filed claims. The deadline to file a claim is Sunday, June 25th.

Kentucky residents who paid for the brand-name drug Provigil, or its generic Modafinil between June 24, 2006 and March 31, 2012 are eligible to file a claim.

For more information about a claim, visit Provigil Settlement or by call 877-236-1413.

