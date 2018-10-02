Home Kentucky Kentucky Residents Given Extension On ID Compliances October 2nd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky has been given an extension to comply with federal ID law that affects individuals traveling by plane.

Homeland Security granted an extension for real IDs compliance.

The extension means Kentucky licenses can be used for domestic flights through next July. Officials say ID cards that comply with the real ID act will be issued early next year.

Non-compliant IDs will not be sufficient for boarding airplanes or entering secure federal or military facilities starting in October of 2020.

Airline passengers can also use other approved forms of ID including a passport.

