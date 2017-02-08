Kentucky Republican Proposes Gun Law Changes

Currently, someone carrying a weapon on school property in Kentucky faces up to a five year prison sentence and a $10,000 fine. A new Bill may change that.

Kentucky Republican Representative Tim Moore filed House Bill 249, which would make some changes to the current law. The proposed changes include allowing those with a concealed carry permit to carry on public school campuses. The Bill would also allow these permit holders to carry in government buildings and in meetings of the general assembly.

