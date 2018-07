Home Kentucky Kentucky Releases County Unemployment Data For June July 26th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Employment across the Commonwealth is up in more than 100 Kentucky counties. Unemployment rates fell in 115 counties between June 2017 and June 2018.

In our area, Muhlenberg County saw the biggest increase in unemployment from 6 percent in May to 7.3 percent in June.

The unemployment rates for Daviess and Hancock Counties sit at 4.6 percent.

Henderson’s unemployment rate is the lowest of the area counties at 4.4 percent.

Comments

comments