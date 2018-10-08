Home Kentucky Kentucky Receives Grant to Decrease Premature Births October 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Kentucky has received $7.5 million to decrease the number of premature deliveries and low birth weight babies.

This multi-million dollar grant from the federal government will support the Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting Program.

Officials say the program is offered in all 120 Kentucky counties through local health departments.

The program serves high-risk populations by providing assistance to overburdened parents during the prenatal period until a child’s third birthday.

In 2017, the program served more than 4,000 people.

