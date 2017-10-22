Home Kentucky Kentucky Receives Extension to Meet Federal Standards for State I.D. October 22nd, 2017 John Werne Kentucky

The Department of Homeland Security has granted Kentucky nearly a year long extension to comply with federal standards for state identification. Now, Kentuckians will not face restrictions when entering federal building or boarding planes while using state issued I.D.

Over 10 years ago, congress mandated states replace resident driver licenses with identification that is more difficult to forge. Kentucky failed to meet the October 10th deadline and received an extension until October 10th of 2018.

According to the State’s Department of Public Affairs Office, Kentucky I.D.s meet federal regulation. However, security measures fail to meet standards signed by President Bush in 2005. Some issues include buildings where licenses are made lack proper monitoring equipment and do not have keypad entry.

Kentucky has yet to release a timeline or plans for meeting these federal regulations.

