Kentucky Reaches Widespread Flu Level

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has reported that there is widespread flu activity in Kentucky for the first time this flu season.

There have been 1,457 reported cases of the flu so far this season in the Commonwealth, up from 1,411 cases this time last year.

Four adult deaths and one pediatric death has been linked to the flu in Kentucky, down from 12 from this time last year. There were 333 flu-related deaths at the end of the last flu season in the Commonwealth.

One of the hardest hit areas is Louisville, which has more than 800 flu cases this season.

Department of Public Health remind folks to get the flu vaccine if they haven’t already yet. Also to remember to cover their cough, frequently wash their hands with soap and water, and to stay home if they have flu-like illnesses.

Comments

comments