Kentucky Ranks Towards Bottom in Senior Well Being Survey

Kentucky is 49th for the seventh year in a row when it comes to senior’s well-being.

The Gallup Health Ways State of American Well Being survey looks at how Americans live after the age of 55. The survey uses five categories, and a scale of 0 to 100. In Kentucky, people 55 and older rank 48th in motivation, goals and contentment. They rank 46th for relationships and love and 41st for financial stress.

But the state comes in at number 49 when it comes to health and energy levels.

