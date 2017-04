Home Kentucky Kentucky Ranked As Having Third Slowest Internet April 13th, 2017 Maggie Lamaster Kentucky Pinterest

A report from a cloud computing service has placed Kentucky as the state with the third-slowest Internet in the nation.

The overall speed for Internet in the state is 10 megabytes per second.

This is an improvement from the 7 megabytes reported last year for Kentucky.

Last year, Indiana came in as having the 19th-fastest internet in the country, with an average speed of 15 megabytes.

