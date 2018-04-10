Home Illinois Kentucky Ranked One Of The Worst States For Millennials April 10th, 2018 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

Kentucky is ranked as one of the worst states for millennials. It’s ranked 40th out of the 50 states and Washington D.C. WalletHub.com based compared several metrics, including affordability, education and health, quality of life, economic health, and civic engagement.

Illinois is ranked one of the best states for millennials. It’s ranked 18th. Indiana is ranked 25th.

The best states for millennials include Washington D.C., North Dakota, Minnesota, Massachusetts, Iowa, Wisconsin, Utah, Nebraska, Colorado, and South Dakota.

Some of the worst states for millennials include Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Nevada, Mississippi, West Virginia, and New Mexico.

To get a full list of states, visit 2018’s Best & Worst States For Millennials.

