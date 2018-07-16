Kentucky Racing Commission to Discuss Future of Ellis Park

The Kentucky Racing Commission will be meeting on Tuesday, July 17th to discuss the possible change in ownership of Ellis Park.

On July 13th, a report by Horse Racing Nation said Ellis Park in Henderson is likely to be sold. The report said final documents could be finalized in the “very near future.”

44News reached out to Ellis Park Owner Ron Geary, who has not responded to 44News’ request for comment. Others at the park declined to comment to 44News about the report.

A few of the agenda items at the meeting will include Churchill Downs request to approve the Ainsworth game technology historical racing system, as well as an updated request to offer historical race wagering.

