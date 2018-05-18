Home Kentucky Kentucky Public Service Commission To Begin Investigation Of Call Before You Dig Violations May 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) will be investigating excavation damage to natural gas or hazardous liquid lines to determine if it was caused by violations of the call-before-you-dig law.

The investigation is set to begin on July 14th. A change in law will take effect that day that will be able to impose financial penalties of violations are discovered

PSC Chairman Michael Schmitt said that this step up in enforcement of call-before-you-dig reflects a greater emphasis on both national and local pipeline safety.

“This new law brings Kentucky into line with federal standards, which the PSC enforces under an agreement with the US Department of Transportation,”

said Schmitt.

“More importantly, it is an effort to significantly improve public safety by reducing the unacceptably high number of dangerous dig-in incidents involving natural gas pipelines.”

The PSC will be investigating incidents of damage to pipelines to determine whether a location request to 811 was made in a timely manner, if the pipeline was located accurately and properly, and if the excavation was conducted in a safe manner.

Kentucky has a statewide 811 that states, by law, there must be a 2 business day notice to businesses before excavations to ensure they will be done safely.

Excavations done without calling 811 could result in financial penalization.

First and second violations are up to $1,250 and $2,000 respectively , as well as $4,000 for subsequent violations.

In 2017, there were more than 1,200 incidents in Kentucky in which a gas line was damaged during an excavation.

Contractors and other professional excavators were responsible for 85 percent of the incidents, with water and sewer line repairs, building construction, swimming pool installation, and irrigation system installation among the most common causes.

Homeowners accounted for the remaining 15 percent of incidents. The most common causes were installation of mailboxes or fencing, landscaping work, and water or sewer line repairs.

The PSC is an independent agency attached for administrative purposes to the Energy and Environment Cabinet. It regulates more than 1,100 gas, water, sewer, electric and telecommunication utilities operating in Kentucky.

