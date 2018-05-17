Home Kentucky Kentucky Primary Election Looks To Have A High Turnout May 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

This years Primary Election in Kentucky is looking to have the highest turnout since 2010.

A turnout of 30 percent would be the highest participation in a Kentucky Primary Election in nearly a decade. Exactly 32 percent of residents in Kentucky voted in the 2010 midterm Primary Election.

Secretary of State Alison Grimes is confident that voters will make their voices heard loud and clear at the polls next Tuesday.

“We have witnessed dismal levels of participation in the last few years – 20 percent in 2016, a presidential election, and only 12 percent in the last Governor’s race in 2015. This year, I think we could see the number of Kentuckians going to the polls improving.”,

Said Grimes.

Grimes currently projects the turn out on May 22nd will be on par with the midterm elections of 2014 and 2010 when 26.8 percent and 32.2 percent of Kentuckians voted, respectively.

Kentucky residents who are preparing to vote on May 22 are asked to check their polling places and view sample ballots at GoVoteKY.com, Kentucky’s one-stop portal for voters.

