Kentucky Priest Permanently Suspended Amid Sexual Abuse Allegations October 1st, 2018

The Diocese of Owensboro is releasing more information about the suspension of a Kentucky Priest.

Father Gerald Baker is permanently suspended from public ministry after three minors accused him of sexual abuse in 2016.

He served as pastor of Saint Mary’s of the Woods Catholic Parish in Whitesville.

In a letter sent to Parishioners, the Dioceses says Father Baker was investigated by Kentucky State police and the Diocesan review board.

The board wouldn’t comment on the police investigation, but say their investigation found the allegations to be true.

KSP say the investigation did not find any criminal acts and closed the case.

