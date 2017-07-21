Kentucky Prepares for Eclipse Visitors

It is exactly one month until the total solar eclipse. Its path will take it right over Hopkins County, Kentucky August 21st.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is urging people in that area to be ready for the influx of visitors coming to watch the spectacle.

Those folks are advised to plan for traffic issues and businesses should prepare for a heavy demand on food, fuel and groceries.

There could also be cell phone and data service outages because of so much strain on the networks. KTC says visitors should start arriving the Friday before the eclipse and stay through the day after the event.

