Kentucky Police Pursuit Ends in Crash

Around nine o clock last night, in Madisonville, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on South Main Street.

The driver, Aaron Sisk, failed to stop and led police on a chase that ended near the city limits of Earlington, when Sisk lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree.

After the collision Sisk attempted to flee on foot.

Sisk was caught and taken into custody and lodged in the Hopkins County Detention Center.

Officers located a 17 year-old juvenile in the vehicle and they were taken into custody following the pursuit.

Sisk is facing several charges including:

fleeing police in a vehicle, fleeing police on foot, a second offense DUI, 2 counts of wanton endangerment to an officer, resisting arrest, operating a vehicle on a suspended license, trafficking marijuana, disregarding traffic control device, and endangering the welfare of a minor.

