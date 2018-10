Home Kentucky Kentucky Police Are Looking For An Escapee October 6th, 2018 Warren Korff Kentucky

Police in Western Kentucky are asking for the public’s help in finding an escapee.

William Jones was being held on drug and assault charges. He was working a detail in the community Friday night when officials say he made his run. It happened just before 9:00 in Paducah. Jones is about 6’2″, he weighs about 185 pounds, and he has tattoos on the inside of both of his forearms. Anyone who thinks they may have seen Jones is asked to call police.

Warren Korff News Director for 44News in Evansville, IN. More Posts - Website

