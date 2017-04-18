Kentucky Phone Scam Impacts Utility Customers

A suspicious caller is claiming to be a utility company employee, and they are demanding utility bill payments over the phone.

If the customer refuses to pay, the scammer threatens to shut off their electricity.

Reports of these calls have been made by residents in Harlan, London, and Pineville.

Beshear offers tips to Kentuckians, including do not provide personal information, contact your utility company, and ask about bill payment options, as well as sign up for billing notifications.

You can report scam activity by contacting the Attorney General’s Office at Scam Alerts.

