Kentucky Pension Reform Bill Approved by Senate

A fierce debate raged in the Kentucky capitol Thursday as lawmakers pass a bill to overhaul the state’s failing pension system. House Republicans introduced a scaled-down version of the previous proposal earlier Thursday afternoon.

They inserted the language into an unrelated wastewater bill and brought the bill onto the floor for a full vote which passed 49 to 46.

The Senate passed the pension reform bill 22 to 15. House Republicans say the new bill doesn’t change the cost of living adjustments but does move future teacher hires off the pension to a hybrid plan.

Kentucky’s pension system is $60 million in the red and Governor Matt Bevin has spearheaded efforts to turn it around.

The bill heads to Gov. Bevin’s desk.

