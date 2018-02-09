Home Kentucky Kentucky Parks Accepting Bids On Bison At Big Bone Lick State Historic Site February 9th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky

The Kentucky Department of Parks is accepting bids on six Bison at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Union, Kentucky. These Bison are being sold in three groups of two, and sealed bids are being accepted on the three lots through February 19th at Noon.

For questions, you can call Paul Simpson at the park in Boone County at 859-384-3522, or email him at paul.simpson@ky.gov.

Bids must include your name, address, and daytime telephone number.

A $100 deposit is required with all bids and must be a check or money order. Deposits will be returned to those who don’t win.

Checks should be made out to Big Bone Lick State Historic Site.

Bids should be sent to:

The Kentucky Department of Parks

Bison Sealed Bid

c/o John Ballard

2 Hudson Hollow, Unit 1

Frankfort, Ky. 40601

Comments

comments