Kentucky Parents Face Child Abuse Charges After Half a Year Investigation December 9th, 2017

Two parents from Beaver Damn, Kentucky face child abuse chargers after a six month long investigation.

Janet Lucas and Felipa Lucas took their three month old to the emergency room with a head injury in June. Kentucky State Police consider both parents involved in the infant’s injury after the investigation. They are being held in the Ohio County Detention Center.

