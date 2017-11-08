Home Kentucky Kentucky Opens 2018 Election Filing Period November 8th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky

Kentucky opens the 2018 election filing period. Secretary of State Alison Grimes is encouraging potential candidates to use a new filing portal on her office’s website.

The portal will allow potential candidates to use a streamlined web application to fill out the paperwork required to become a candidate. Once that process is complete, users can save and print out a PDF of the required document for filing with the appropriate filing official.

Kentucky does not allow candidates to submit filings electronically. The portal also allows potential candidates to print blank filing forms or to request forms by mail.

The 2018 ballot will include Kentucky’s six seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, along with 100 seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives and seats in even districts in the Kentucky Senate.

Other positions up for election include the Kentucky Supreme Court’s third district, Kentucky’s District Judges, and all of the Commonwealth’s Attorneys and Circuit Court Clerks.

On a local level, all county officers will be up for election, along with city legislative bodies and mayors of some cities.

The deadline for filing is January 30, 2018 at 4 p.m. EST.

Independent, political group, or political organization candidates for offices that require a statement of candidacy must file by April 2, 2018 at 4 p.m. EST.

For more information, visit Kentucky Secretary of State Website.

Comments

comments