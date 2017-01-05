Home Kentucky Kentucky One Step Closer to Becoming a Right-to-Work State January 5th, 2017 Matt Peak Kentucky Pinterest

Kentucky is one step closer to becoming a right-to-work state. Lawmakers in Frankfort fiercely debated the measure Thursday.

It looks like Kentucky is poised to become the 27th state in the country to adopt a right-to-work law. Union workers fear this result, as they believe it could take away some of their power.

This bill could help bring jobs to Kentucky. Officials told me that industrial recruiters sometimes will not have the chance to present Kentucky’s options since they are not a right to work state. 44News follow this bill as it moves on through the general assembly.

