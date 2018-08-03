Home Kentucky Kentucky Officials Remind Motorists to Be Cautious Around Mowing Crews August 3rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is reminding motorists to be mindful of mowing crews along highways across the region.

Mowing crews have been working to keep roadsides clear following heavy rain early in the year that cause vegetation to grow in large quantities in early July. It usually takes about a month for crews to cover all 3,000 miles of state and federal highways across the 11 counties, but rain showers have slowed the progress in some counties.

Mowing zones are marked by signage for drivers to see and should be treated with appropriate caution as if it’s any other work zone. Drivers are urged to slow down for slow moving tractors and support vehicles that may have to travel into and across road lanes while working.

Crews are currently working along Interstates, parkways, and U.S. Highways in most Western Kentucky Counties. Mowing and littering crews will continue to have active work zones during the daylight hours across the region, weather permitting, for an estimated two to three weeks.

Motorists are asked to use extra caution and practice patience where personnel and equipment are working in close proximity to traffic flow.

