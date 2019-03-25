Kentucky Officials to Recognize Interstate 165 Designation

A 70-mile stretch of highway between Bowling Green and Owensboro will be recognized as the newly designated Interstate 165.

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin will join federal, state and local officials and business leaders this Tuesday to celebrate the nearly 70 miles of roadway, formerly known as William H. Natcher Parkway, as it transitions into interstate status.

The stretch of highway is currently undergoing construction for upgrades to bring it to compliance with Interstate Highway Standards.

A press conference is planned for 10 AM in Bowling Green, KY.

