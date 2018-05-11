Home Entertainment Kentucky Native Dwight Yoakam To Perform In Owensboro May 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle Entertainment, Kentucky, Owensboro

Dwight Yoakam will be taking stage at the Owensboro Convention Center Friday, October 26th at 8:00PM

The Kentucky native has a legacy that spans three decades, as well as having 14 top 10 Billboard hits under his belt. Those hits include “Streets of Bakersfield,” “Ain’t That Lonely Yet,” “Fast As You,” “Honky Tonk Man”, and “Guitars, Cadillacs.”

As a 21-time nominated and multiple Grammy winning song writer, Yoakam has proven to be a true talent in the alt-country world as well as the mainstream.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, May 18th at 10AM. Prices for tickets are $37, $47, $57, and $77. All seats are reserved and can be purchased online at OwensboroTickets.com, at the Owensboro Center Box Office, or by phone at 27-297-9932.

