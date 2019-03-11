Kentucky Mom Continues to Push for Bike Helmet Safety

A Kentucky mother continues to push for change when it comes to bike helmet safety. It is Heather Floyd’s fourth year in Frankfort pushing for TJ’s Law.

House Bill 280 would require children under the age of 12 to wear a helmet while riding their bicycle.

Heather Floyd’s son TJ Floyd severely injured himself nine years ago when he went over the front handlebars of his bike. The incident put him into a coma and an open brain surgery had to be performed.

Doctors didn’t know if TJ would survive his injuries. Recently, he broke a personal record, walking hundreds of steps. His goal is to be able to walk on his own one day.

Heather Floyd says she wants Kentucky law to be a teaching tool to prevent another kid from this kind of traumatic brain injury.

The bill passed the House over the weekend and now heads to another committee for consideration.

