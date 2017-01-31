44News | Evansville, IN

Kentucky Men Arrested in Connection with Pharmacy Robbery

January 31st, 2017 Kentucky

Three Hopkins County men are behind bars following a robbery investigation. Kenneth Helms Jr., William Jackson and Casey Burge are facing burglary charges. Hopkins County Sheriff’s deputies responded to an alarm at Hanson Pharmacy December 15th around 4 a.m. Deputies found the pharmacy door broken with large amounts of narcotics and other controlled substances missing. After a month and a half long investigation, detectives were able to identify the three men involved in the burglary.

All three men are currently being held in the Hopkins County Jail.

