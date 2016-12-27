Kentucky Mavericks report to training camp

The Kentucky Mavericks Training camp selections will report to the Owensboro Sports Center Dec. 27 to begin the process of narrowing the 18-man roster to 12 by Jan. 2.

Returning players include Mike Crain, Anthony Jackson, Gerard DeVaughn , and Corey Wilford. Local selections from KWC are Marcus Fillyaw and CJ Blackwell. Former NBA San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks player, Jackie Butler, will join the group alongside Ben Vozzolla, Kentrell Gransberry, Brandon McGee, Chrishawn Hopkins , Josh Johnson , Nicholas Waddell, Matt Karn, Chris Watson, and Jeremy Burright. Rounding out the 18 are two recent additions, Andrew Christian and Craig Grigsby.

The Mavericks play all home games at the Owensboro Sports Center located at 1215 Hickman Ave in Owensboro. Tickets for the Mavericks’ season opener on Jan. 14 can be purchased here.

Mavericks Home Schedule

Jan 14 7:30 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus , OH

Jan 29 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence,RI

Feb 2 7:00 p.m. vs Ohio Bootleggers, Columbus, OH

Feb 11 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks, Rochester, NY

Feb 12 4:00 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream , Dubois PA

Feb 25 7:30 p.m. vs Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA

Mar 18 7:30 p.m. vs Rochester Razorsharks , Rochester, NY

Mar 19 4:00 p.m. vs Chautauqua Hurricanes, Chautauqua, NY

Mar 26 4:00 p.m. vs Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI

Apr 1 7:30 p.m. vs Washington Warhawks, Washington, DC

Apr 2 4:00 p.m. vs Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY

Mavericks Away Schedule

Jan 8 2:45 pm @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus OH

Jan 22 2:45 p.m. @ Ohio Bootleggers , Columbus, OH

Jan 27 7:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown, NY

Feb 19 4:00 p.m. @ Jamestown Jackals, Jamestown,NY

Feb 20 2:05 p.m. @ Rochester Razorsharks,Rochester,NY

Mar 5 2:00 p.m. @ Washington Warhawks, Washington DC

Mar 9 7:00 p.m. @ Pennsylvania Dream, Dubois PA

Mar 11 7:00 p.m. @ Providence Sky Chiefs, Providence, RI

JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments