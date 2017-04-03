Kentucky Mavericks Advance to the PBL Championship Finals

The Kentucky Mavericks will advance to the Premier Basketball League Championship Finals. The Mavericks defeated the Ohio Bootleggers 109 to 97 to advance to the PBL Championship Finals. The team will face the Rochester RazorSharks, who defeated the Jamestown Jackals in a 98 to 91 win Sunday afternoon.

The Mavericks and the RazorSharks have been considered the two best teams in the PBL for the last two seasons. Both teams will meet in the Championship Finals to decide the 2017 PBL Champion.

This will be the first time the Mavericks are going after the PBL Championship. And it’s the RazorSharks fourth consecutive time going after the Championship.

Five players from the Mavericks scored double figures in their win against Ohio Sunday night. Robert Crawford scored 27 points to pace the way. Ben Vozzola followed with 16 points and Anthony Jackson chipped in 13 points. Benard Edwards led the Bootleggers with 27 points, Brett McKnight with 22 points, and Cody Ballard with 20 points.

The first game of the PBL Championship Finals is set to be held at the Owensboro SportsCenter on Thursday, April 6th at 7 p.m.

For tickets and information, visit MavUp.

