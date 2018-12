Home Kentucky Kentucky Man Wanted for Vehicular Manslaughter in Texas Arrested December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Indiana State Police have arrested a man wanted on a vehicular manslaughter warrant out of Rockwall County, Texas.

ISP arrested 41-year-old Tyrone Atterberry of Bowling Green on December 17th in relation to the crime.

Police say Atterberry’s car was pulled over on I-64 westbound at U.S. 41 earlier this afternoon and he was arrested without incident.

He is being held in the Gibson County jail awaiting extradition.

